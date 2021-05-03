49ers players had hilarious response to Kyle Shanahan pre-draft quote

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan got some pretty valuable feedback from his players over one of his pre-draft quotes.

During a pre-draft media availability, Shanahan fielded numerous questions about the 49ers’ impending selection of a quarterback and how it would impact current starter Jimmy Garoppolo. At one point, Shanahan made a somewhat telling quip when asked if he could guarantee that Garoppolo would remain on the roster at the end of the draft.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday,” Shanahan replied.

It is now Sunday. Not only is Garoppolo still on the roster, but a few of Shanahan’s players reached out to confirm to him that they did, in fact, survive the weekend.

Take 2 sans typo: This is tremendous. I’m told a group of #49ers players called Kyle Shanahan today to let him know they survived until Sunday. So good. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 3, 2021

You have to admire the sense of humor. Shanahan probably appreciated it, too.

As for the Garoppolo situation? It’s still murky, though Shanahan has been a little bit more firm about it lately.