49ers adding quarterback depth behind Jimmy Garoppolo

With Jimmy Garoppolo being pressed into action, the San Francisco 49ers are now replenishing their backup corps.

Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the 49ers are signing quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. They become the third NFL team for the 27-year-old Benkert (after Atlanta and Green Bay).

Garoppolo has once again taken over as San Francisco’s starting QB after the season-ending injury suffered by Trey Lance in Week 2 (video here). Prior to the signing of Benkert, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster was seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy out of Iowa State.

Benkert has experience serving as the understudy’s understudy — he was the third-string QB in Green Bay last season behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. Benkert played only two snaps for the Packers all year, but they were certainly memorable ones.