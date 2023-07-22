Aaron Rodgers gets funny gift from Jets teammate Sauce Gardner

39-year-old Aaron Rodgers got an interesting gift this week from 22-year-old Sauce Gardner.

The New York Jets tweeted out a clip on Saturday of the Jets cornerback Gardner gifting an unlikely item to his new teammate Rodgers. Gardner gave Rodgers a custom-made chain from his jeweler Al. It was a white-and-green diamond chain of Rodgers’ new jersey number with the Jets (No. 8).

Check out the video.

That was a pretty funny visual there as Rodgers looked somewhat awkward as Gardner put the chain around his neck. While maybe not quite Rodgers’ style, it was still a very thoughtful gift from Gardner nonetheless.

The four-time MVP Rodgers might not be wearing the chain to any of his podcast appearances any time soon. But his relationship with Gardner is definitely worth investing in, especially since it may last for a little while.