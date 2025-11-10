Mike Tomlin had testy 4-word response to question about Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in a dour mood Sunday after his team failed to show up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers’ offense was MIA in a 25-10 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Pittsburgh opened the scoring with a first-quarter field goal before getting outscored 25-0 until the final minutes, when the visitors converted on a garbage-time touchdown.

During his postgame press conference, Tomlin was asked to weigh in on how Aaron Rodgers performed in the contest. Tomlin snapped back at the reporter, whom he seemed to believe was trying to draw a headline-worthy response with his question.

“How would you? Next,” Tomlin answered after giving the reporter a death stare.

Rodgers went 16/31 for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. He also had a costly fumble in the first half that resulted in a safety.

Jaylen Warren thrilled fans with his Play of the Year entry when the Steelers running back completely hurdled a Chargers defender. But the play was wasted when Rodgers turned it over on downs a few plays later.

The Steelers have been in free fall over the past month. After being one of the league’s early surprises with a 4-1 record, Pittsburgh has lost three of its last four games to drop to 5-4 in the standings.

Tomlin has developed a reputation for leading the Steelers to a decent but uninspiring record year after year. Pittsburgh has finished with 8 to 10 wins in 11 of its first 18 seasons under Tomlin, including in each of the last four campaigns.

The Steelers are right in line to end with a similar record at the halfway point of this season.