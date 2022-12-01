 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 1, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision

December 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Aidan Hutchinson on the sideline

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches the game against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why.

Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months after the Jaguars passed on him to take Travon Walker first overall. Hutchinson said Thursday he expected to land in Jacksonville, and suggested he did not go there because his arms were too short.

The Jaguars passed on Hutchinson to select Walker with the first pick. Though Hutchinson was the more productive college player, Walker’s athleticism and physical traits stood out to the Jaguars. That left Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 2.

Walker has 2.5 sacks as a rookie, while Hutchinson has 5.5 along with two interceptions. That might not tell the whole story, but the Lions will certainly be pleased that Hutchinson fell to them, regardless of arm length.

Article Tags

Aidan HutchinsonJacksonville Jaguars
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus