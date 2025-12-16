Andy Reid shares a notable update on Patrick Mahomes after his ACL tear

The Kansas City Chiefs are at least getting a small silver lining with the Patrick Mahomes situation.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters on Monday a day after the Kansas City star quarterback Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid shared the notable update that Mahomes’ MRI scan revealed that the three-time Super Bowl MVP did not suffer any major damage to other ligaments. Additionally, Reid noted that Mahomes is expected to undergo surgery later this week after getting a second opinion on his knee.

“He’ll attack it, just like he does everything else,” Reid said of Mahomes’ recovery, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they’ve done pretty well after they came back.

“He’ll get after it, and he’s got good people here to rehab him,” added Reid of Mahomes. “He’ll be right on top of all of that. As long as the surgery goes well, as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him, just because of those factors.”

The 30-year-old superstar Mahomes suffered the devastating ACL tear on the final drive of the fourth quarter in the Chiefs’ 16-13 loss to the division rival Chargers at Geha Field in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday. Mahomes made a throw on the move as he was pursued by Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, and his knee buckled as he planted into the turf (see the video here).

With the 2026 NFL season set to begin in less than nine months, Mahomes will be facing a real uphill climb to get back on the field in time. However, the six-time Pro Bowler shared a message just hours after his injury indicating how determined he is to attack his rehab.