Antonio Brown involved in another off-field incident before signing with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Antonio Brown despite a long list of off-field issues he has had in recent years, and apparently the latest took place just before the star wide receiver joined the team.

Brown was accused of angrily destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bicycle at a security hut at the gated community where he lives in Hollywood, Fla., according to a police report obtained by David Ovalle of the Miami Herald. Police determined that Brown’s actions in the Oct. 15 incident were enough to charge him with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but the homeowner’s association declined to press charges.

The police report states that homeowner’s association president Sylvia Berman feared Brown “may retaliate against her employees.” Berman downplayed that on Monday and told the Herald she did not want to press charges because Brown agreed to replace the broken camera, adding that “it’s not as if we’re afraid of him.”

Alana Burstyn, a spokesperson for Brown, said Brown has been working for months to resolve “minor disputes” with the housing authority. She said the camera incident is being overblown.

“One of the issues involved difficulties that visiting friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate,” Burstyn said. “That and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine.”

It’s unclear if the Bucs were aware of the incident when they signed Brown, which was two weeks later on Oct. 27.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season due to violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The security camera incident wasn’t the first he has had at one of his residences. In 2018, Brown threw furniture off the balcony at his luxury apartment in Miami (video here) in a fit of rage. One of the objects was said to have landed close to a 22-month-old boy. The father of that child sued Brown over the incident, and the two sides reached an undisclosed settlement that included Brown writing a check to the boy’s college fund.

In another incident earlier this year, Brown and his trainer were accused of attacking a moving truck driver Brown refused to pay. Brown pleaded no contest to a charge in that incident and avoided jail time.

Not long after the moving truck incident, Brown streamed a video live on his Instagram feed that showed him berating police officers in front of his children at his home.

The Bucs know Brown has gotten into trouble off the field numerous times. They signed him anyway, and it sounds like Tom Brady was the driving force behind the move.