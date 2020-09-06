Austin Ekeler has inspirational message for players cut by NFL teams

Before he became one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler was a player no team deemed worthy of being drafted. Because of that, he understands the disappointment dozens of players around the league felt on Saturday.

Ekeler took to Twitter on Saturday to share a message for all the undrafted free agents who did not make their team’s 53-man roster. He encouraged them to have “mental fortitude” and continue to overcome adversity.

Good luck to all the UDFA’s out there today. No matter what you hear today, it doesn’t define you as a person, a football player, or as a success/failure. Mental fortitude. — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) September 5, 2020

Ekeler initially signed a three-year, $1.66 contract with the Chargers after he went undrafted in 2017. He has since become one of the team’s most featured players. The 25-year-old had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage last season and scored 11 total touchdowns. He parlayed that into a four-year, $24.5 million extension back in March.

With Melvin Gordon no longer in L.A., Ekeler could have an even bigger role for the Chargers this season.

As we saw with one player who signed on with a practice squad, cut day can be difficult for players who had huge hype surrounding them as well. That said, Ekeler knows exactly how it feels to be overlooked and have to prove everyone wrong. He’s hoping to see some of his peers do the same.