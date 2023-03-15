Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team

Baker Mayfield has landed with a new team, and the former first overall pick should have an opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Mayfield on Wednesday agreed to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The deal is worth up to $8.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bucs are said to be high on former second-round pick Kyle Trask, and he will likely compete in training camp with Mayfield for the starting job.

Mayfield never lived up to expectations after the Cleveland Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers last offseason for a conditional fourth-round draft pick, and that move did not pan out, either. Mayfield started six games in Carolina and had just 6 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions. He lost his job to injury and poor performance before being waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield looked a lot better in his brief time with the Rams. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 after leading L.A. to an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

There was at least one other team that had interest in Mayfield, but the 27-year-old should have a better chance to start in Tampa than he would have anywhere else.