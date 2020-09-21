5 biggest disappointments of NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season was certainly memorable, but not always for the right reasons. One team suffered a truly epic collapse, while a series of major injuries put a damper on things for the entire league. While there were plenty of teams that played at an elite level, we were also subjected to one of the worst quarterback performances of the young season.

Here are five big disappointments from NFL Week 2.

5) New York Jets

The Jets look worse with each passing week. They were crushed by a hobbled 49ers’ offense that was missing several weapons. Their own offense could do very little against the San Francisco defense. The Jets had perhaps the worst all-around performance of any team in Week 2. It was enough to get coach Adam Gase to blow his top after the game when meeting with the media. Gase’s frustration is understandable; at this rate, Gase might not have a job by the end of the season. It’s that bad.

4) Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Panthers

The Buccaneers’ defense was excellent on Sunday, and Bridgewater simply was not. His passing numbers were okay, and he piled up 367 yards, but he turned the ball over three times. He threw two interceptions, both of which were down to his poor accuracy, and also lost a fumble. It’s virtually impossible to win a game in the NFL when your quarterback turns the ball over three times in a game. Bridgewater simply has to clean that up going forward.

3) Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Cousins turned in what has to go down as the single worst quarterback performance of anyone so far this season. The numbers speak for themselves: 11/26, 113 yards, three interceptions. He also took a safety. This came against a Colts’ defense that is good, but few would consider elite. Cousins doesn’t even look like an NFL starting quarterback at this point. His offense has too few weapons, and he’s nowhere near good enough to make up for that.

2) Injuries

Week 2 was the most brutal week for high-profile injuries in a long time. Worse, several of the injuries appeared serious. The most serious blows were to Giants running back Saquon Barkley and 49ers teammates Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. That’s an awful set of severe injuries to pretty significant players. Hopefully we don’t see another week of injuries like this for a long time.

1) Atlanta Falcons’ special teams

The entire Atlanta team really deserves criticism after blowing a 39-24 lead over the Dallas Cowboys with eight minutes left. The offense was unable to put the game away while the defense was on its heels for the entire fourth quarter. Despite all that, the Falcons could have put the game away by simply recovering an onside kick, but their baffling management of that kick attempt allowed the Cowboys to recover and set up a game-winning field goal. Did they not know the rules? It’s hard to say. Whatever the case, it was an unacceptable failure.