Biggest winner of the Brian Robinson Jr. trade revealed

by
Brian Robinson looks ahead
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick on Friday.

Despite Robinson serving as their lead back last season, he became expendable when Commanders rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, impressed this summer.

Now the question becomes: Who won the trade?

Robinson joins a Kyle Shanahan offense that is very running back-friendly, while the Commanders added to their 2026 draft pick stockpile. But it may actually be an outside entity that won as part of this deal.

Before Robinson was shipped off to the 49ers, the Miami Dolphins had reportedly been in talks about potentially acquiring him. Had that deal been made, rookie Ollie Gordon II would have seen his sudden opportunity vanish.

The Dolphins are razor-thin at running back currently, having lost Alexander Mattison during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. De’Von Achane (calf) and Jaylen Wright (leg) are also dealing with injury, and there’s no guarantee either will suit up for the regular season opener.

That leaves Gordon, a sixth-round pick, as the team’s only option.

Entering Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ollie leads the team in carries (18) and yards (83) and will draw the start. With no Brian Robinson standing in his way, Ollie will look to seize the moment and make the most of an opportunity he almost lost.

.
