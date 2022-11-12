Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health.

The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against Minnesota, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. That strongly suggests that Allen is in line to start despite only a limited practice on Friday.

The #Bills are not elevating QB Matt Barkley from the practice squad, source said, leaving the team with two on the roster. A sign QB Josh Allen is set to start. He is listed as questionable with an elbow sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Case Keenum would have started if Allen were unable to go. If Allen were unable to play, it stands to reason that the Bills would have brought Barkley onto the active roster to ensure that they had a healthy backup.

Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury all week. The Bills have given little indication about whether he will be able to play. That is by design considering Allen basically ran from the media on Friday when they got a glimpse of him.

An early-season MVP candidate, Allen has 2,403 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns on the year.