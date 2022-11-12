 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 12, 2022

Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status

November 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Josh Allen with a hat on

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health.

The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against Minnesota, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. That strongly suggests that Allen is in line to start despite only a limited practice on Friday.

Case Keenum would have started if Allen were unable to go. If Allen were unable to play, it stands to reason that the Bills would have brought Barkley onto the active roster to ensure that they had a healthy backup.

Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury all week. The Bills have given little indication about whether he will be able to play. That is by design considering Allen basically ran from the media on Friday when they got a glimpse of him.

An early-season MVP candidate, Allen has 2,403 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns on the year.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsJosh Allen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus