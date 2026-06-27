Bills decide on whether to honor OJ Simpson at their new stadium

The Buffalo Bills had a decision to make on whether to acknowledge OJ Simpson at their new stadium.

When the Bills open Highmark Stadium in the fall, they will do so without any reference to Simpson. The team said in a statement that they have chosen not to include Simpson in any displays in or around the stadium despite his Hall of Fame career with the organization.

“We have made an organizational decision that he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and family circle,” Pete Guelli, chief operating officer for the Bills, said in a statement on Saturday, via WIVB.

Simpson was the first player to ever be inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame, but everything changed after his 1994 murder trial. While fans still occasionally wear his jersey to games, the team itself had long distanced itself from him prior to his 2024 death. His legal troubles continued throughout his life, including his infamous prison sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping over a dispute regarding sports memorabilia.

The Bills are set to open Highmark Stadium this fall, having played at Ralph Wilson Stadium since 1973.