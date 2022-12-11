 Skip to main content
Bills players had great pregame tribute to injured Von Miller

December 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Von Miller at training camp

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) motions to the fans after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller learned this week that the knee injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day will force him to miss the remainder of the season, and his teammates had a nice tribute to him prior to Sunday’s game.

Before Buffalo’s game against the New York Jets, several Bills players wore Miller-themed shirts.

Miller said a little over a week ago that he was aiming to return for Buffalo’s Week 14 game against the New York Jets. That was before an exploratory surgery determined that he had a torn ACL.

Miller has quickly cemented himself as a leader in his first season with the Bills. In addition to having eight sacks in 12 games, he is also clearly very popular in the locker room. The gesture from his teammates on Sunday was further evidence of that.

