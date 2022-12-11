Bills players had great pregame tribute to injured Von Miller

Von Miller learned this week that the knee injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day will force him to miss the remainder of the season, and his teammates had a nice tribute to him prior to Sunday’s game.

Before Buffalo’s game against the New York Jets, several Bills players wore Miller-themed shirts.

The #Bills defensive line rocking Von Miller shirts pregame. pic.twitter.com/Msou3LFA0R — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 11, 2022

Tyler Bass and Sam Martin also repping Von Miller pregame. #Bills pic.twitter.com/vmZTMTbmjx — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 11, 2022

Miller said a little over a week ago that he was aiming to return for Buffalo’s Week 14 game against the New York Jets. That was before an exploratory surgery determined that he had a torn ACL.

Miller has quickly cemented himself as a leader in his first season with the Bills. In addition to having eight sacks in 12 games, he is also clearly very popular in the locker room. The gesture from his teammates on Sunday was further evidence of that.