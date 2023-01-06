Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke.

Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.”

A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Murphy has been the play-by-play announcer on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network since the 2004 season, when he took over for the late Van Miller. Murphy served as the color analyst on Bills broadcasts alongside Miller from 1984-1989 and then 1994-2003.

The Bills announced prior to their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals that Murphy was “under the weather” and would not be in the broadcast booth. It was in that game, of course, that Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Buffalo has had a tough week, but the good news is both Murphy and Hamlin seem to be on the road to recovery.