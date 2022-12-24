Bills dealing with another travel mess due to bad weather

The Buffalo Bills cannot catch a break when it comes to travel and weather this season.

The city of Buffalo was once again under a blizzard warning Saturday night, with 50 mph winds and up to three feet of snow forecast for some areas. That itself was not an issue for the Bills, who played in Chicago on Saturday, but travel home became a major issue when Buffalo Niagara International Airport was forced to close due to the weather until at least 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Stacey Dales of NFL Network, the plan is for the Bills to spend the night in Chicago, then fly to a nearby airport, likely Rochester, on Sunday. The team will then bus back to Buffalo from there.

At this point, this is par for the course for the Bills. Last month, another winter storm forced the Bills to move a home game to Detroit, and getting players out of Buffalo to play there proved to be a significant logistical challenge. This is more inconvenient than anything else, but players will want to get home for the Christmas holiday if they can manage it.