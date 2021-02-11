 Skip to main content
Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following car crash

February 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Britt Reid

Britt Reid is no longer a Kansas City Chiefs employee.

Reid was involved in a 3-car crash on Thursday night, three days before the Super Bowl. The crash left two children injured, including a 5-year-old who is in critical condition.

Britt, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, did not coach in the Super Bowl and was placed on leave by the Chiefs following the crash. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that Britt’s contract with the team has expired and he is no longer a Chiefs employee.

Britt, 35, had been a coach with the Chiefs since 2013 and served as a linebackers coach the last two seasons. He is under criminal investigation for his role in the crash, which may have been influenced by his reportedly drinking.

