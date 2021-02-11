Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following car crash

Britt Reid is no longer a Kansas City Chiefs employee.

Reid was involved in a 3-car crash on Thursday night, three days before the Super Bowl. The crash left two children injured, including a 5-year-old who is in critical condition.

Britt, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, did not coach in the Super Bowl and was placed on leave by the Chiefs following the crash. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that Britt’s contract with the team has expired and he is no longer a Chiefs employee.

Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2021

Britt, 35, had been a coach with the Chiefs since 2013 and served as a linebackers coach the last two seasons. He is under criminal investigation for his role in the crash, which may have been influenced by his reportedly drinking.