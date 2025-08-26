Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany react to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement

Just about everyone had something to say after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they are engaged, and Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were among the first to react to the big news.

Swift set the internet ablaze on Tuesday when she shared a series of photos on social media revealing that she and Kelce are engaged. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes both reacted via Instagram.

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram story.

Patrick also shared Swift and Kelce’s post and captioned it with three heart emojis.

Brittany and Swift have seemingly gotten close since Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship two years ago. Brittany and Taylor are often spotted seated next to one another at Chiefs games, though there were rumblings early last season that they may have had a falling out after they were in separate luxury boxes. Brittany and Swift seemed to put that to rest when they attended a different sporting event together.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school and got married in 2022. They have three children.

