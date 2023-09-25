 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 24, 2023

Broncos OL absolutely crushed in interview after team loses by 50

September 24, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Broncos lineman Garett Bolles looking to his side

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Losing an NFL game is never fun. But the manner in which the Denver Broncos lost on Sunday is probably one of the most excruciating defeats imaginable.

The Broncos fell 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Fins were just a field goal away from scoring the most points in NFL history.

Denver would have likely given up a last-minute field goal had Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel not decided against attempting one.

The loss clearly wore on Broncos tackle Garett Bolles. The offensive lineman was asked about his emotions in front of a room full of reporters on Sunday.

“S–t. S–t. I’m tired of losing, man. Been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost. And it’s frustrating,” said Bolles.

Bolles tried to keep things positive by also saying that his belief in his teammates and organization has yet to waver. He did call the loss “rock bottom” for the Broncos — a familiar assessment from his teammates as well.

Bolles has played his entire 7-year NFL career with the Broncos. He was named 2nd-team All-Pro during the 2020 season. Denver has yet to finish with a winning record ever since Bolles was drafted in 2017.

The Broncos will have a chance to notch their first win in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears in a matchup nobody seems to be excited to see.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosGarett Bolles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus