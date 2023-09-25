Broncos OL absolutely crushed in interview after team loses by 50

Losing an NFL game is never fun. But the manner in which the Denver Broncos lost on Sunday is probably one of the most excruciating defeats imaginable.

The Broncos fell 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Fins were just a field goal away from scoring the most points in NFL history.

Denver would have likely given up a last-minute field goal had Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel not decided against attempting one.

The loss clearly wore on Broncos tackle Garett Bolles. The offensive lineman was asked about his emotions in front of a room full of reporters on Sunday.

“S–t. S–t. I’m tired of losing, man. Been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost. And it’s frustrating,” said Bolles.

“I’ve been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost.” Broncos lineman Garett Bolles shared his emotions after Denver’s 50 point defeat in Miami. #9sports pic.twitter.com/Q8eR2I68H6 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 24, 2023

Bolles tried to keep things positive by also saying that his belief in his teammates and organization has yet to waver. He did call the loss “rock bottom” for the Broncos — a familiar assessment from his teammates as well.

Bolles has played his entire 7-year NFL career with the Broncos. He was named 2nd-team All-Pro during the 2020 season. Denver has yet to finish with a winning record ever since Bolles was drafted in 2017.

The Broncos will have a chance to notch their first win in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears in a matchup nobody seems to be excited to see.