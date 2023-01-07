 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 7, 2023

Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach

January 7, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
George Paton before a game

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching search appears to be heating up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos have asked for and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Schefter adds though that the NFL has ruled that no in-person interviews can be conducted with Payton until Jan. 17.

The former Coach of the Year Payton resigned from his post as Saints head coach after the 2021 season but remains under contract with New Orleans (which is why the team needs to grant permission for interviews). Denver, meanwhile, is looking for a new leader after recently firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett amid a four-win campaign.

After taking the 2022 season off, the 59-year-old Payton is keen on a return to the sideline and has already assembled a new coaching staff that includes someone with a notable link to the Broncos. But we also have an idea of what the Saints’ asking price will be for Payton (and it won’t be cheap).

Article Tags

Denver BroncosSean Payton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus