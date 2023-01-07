Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching search appears to be heating up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos have asked for and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Schefter adds though that the NFL has ruled that no in-person interviews can be conducted with Payton until Jan. 17.

The former Coach of the Year Payton resigned from his post as Saints head coach after the 2021 season but remains under contract with New Orleans (which is why the team needs to grant permission for interviews). Denver, meanwhile, is looking for a new leader after recently firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett amid a four-win campaign.

After taking the 2022 season off, the 59-year-old Payton is keen on a return to the sideline and has already assembled a new coaching staff that includes someone with a notable link to the Broncos. But we also have an idea of what the Saints’ asking price will be for Payton (and it won’t be cheap).