Broncos reportedly will not suspend or fine Melvin Gordon for DUI

Melvin Gordon is facing a potential suspension from the NFL after he was cited for driving while under the influence this week, but the Denver Broncos are not planning to punish the star running back.

The Broncos are satisfied with the way Gordon handled himself after his DUI citation, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Gordon has apologized to his teammates, coaches and president of football operations John Elway, and he was on track to play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots until becoming ill with strep throat.

Gordon will not face a suspension or fine from the Broncos, but it seems likely that the NFL will discipline him in some way. The latest collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association states that a DUI offense results in a mandatory three-game suspension.

If Gordon is suspended, it could open the door for the Broncos to void the $4.5 million he is guaranteed in 2021. It’s unclear if they would do that, and the fact that they are not disciplining him would seem to indicate they are not planning to.

Gordon received citations for DUI and speeding after he says he had dinner and drinks at a friend’s house. He is set to be arraigned on Nov. 13.