Browns reporter delivers brutal roast of Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick was the victim of a brutal roast by Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot during Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies on Friday.

Cabot, the longtime reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com, was the recipient of the Bill Nunn Memorial Award, an honor bestowed by the Pro Football Writers of America to a distinguished football writer. During her speech on Friday, she discussed how Belichick was the first Browns coach she ever covered, and that the two butted heads.

“If you start out with Bill Belichick, no one can rattle you after that,” Cabot said. “If Bill didn’t like something I wrote, he’d call and yell at me. If you asked a dumb question, he’d call you out. Eventually I had to learn to stand up to him. During one of those yelling matches, I told him ‘If you don’t have the footballs to say that to one of the guys, then don’t say it to me.’

“Now I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time, and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

Belichick, of course, is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. The age gap between herself and 73-year-old Belichick has been the subject of jokes, including from Hudson herself.

Belichick is notorious for being very tough on reporters. It took Cabot over 30 years, but she definitely got him back with that zinger.