Buccaneers issue statement on latest Antonio Brown incident

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clarifying what they knew about Antonio Brown’s latest off-field instance when they made the decision to sign him.

A new report indicates that Brown was accused of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bike at a security hut in his gated Florida residential community. The alleged incident took place 12 days before the Buccaneers signed Brown.

In a statement, the Buccaneers clarified that they knew about the incident and have been satisfied by Brown’s conduct so far.

“We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing,” the statement says, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place.”

Brown’s infamous off-field behavior led to an eight game suspension to start the 2020 season. It is not clear if he could face any further punishment under the league’s personal conduct policy as a result of this. It sounds like the Buccaneers are standing with him regardless.