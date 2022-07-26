Bucs sign 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Tom Brady lost a huge weapon when Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found him another one.

Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The veteran wide receiver prioritized winning a Super Bowl while making his free agent decision, which is why he chose Tampa Bay.

Jones was also pursued by the Green Bay Packers, who were recently viewed as the favorite to sign the 33-year-old. It has to sting that Jones signed with one of their biggest NFC rivals.

Jones, 33, spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. He battled injuries and caught just 31 passes in 10 games. Jones spent the first decade of his career with the Atlanta falcons and had seven 1,000-yard seasons there. He made seven Pro Bowls during that span.

The Bucs have one of the best receiver duos in football with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also signed Russell Gage this offseason. With Jones now in the mix, Tampa Bay has once again shown they are committed to trying to win another title before Brady calls it a career.