Louisville player takes brutally unlucky nut shot on the sideline during game

One Louisville player got his Hans Moleman moment over the weekend.

The Cardinals opened their season against Austin Peay on Saturday. At one point in the second half, Austin Peay quarterback Mason Garcia got flushed out of the pocket and had to throw the ball away. Unfortunately, the ball made a beeline right for the groin area of an unlucky Louisville player standing on the sideline.

Take a look at the painful moment that ensued.

The ACC Network replay angle catches a painful moment on the Louisville sideline. pic.twitter.com/ouBrfcvFVS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024

It was not clear from that video the identity of the player that got struck, and he would probably prefer to keep it that way. He committed the cardinal sin (no pun intended) of not paying attention at all times during live play!

Fortunately for Louisville, they were the ones doling out the nut shots for the rest of the day as they laid the beatdown on Austin Peay and won by the lopsided final score of 62-0. But that bullseye straight to the groin may have been even more painful for that guy than it was for his fellow college football player who got hit in the nuts by a penalty flag last season.