Raiders add another former NFL player to coaching staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are leaning on a lot of former NFL players to make up their new coaching staff, and they added another on Saturday.

The Raiders are hiring former NFL running back Cadillac Williams as running backs coach. Williams is the seventh former NFL player to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff.

A top-five pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Williams spent seven seasons in the league and won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in his first season. After his playing career, we went into coaching and wound up coaching running backs at Auburn, his alma mater, starting in 2019. He survived a pair of coaching changes and even got the interim gig after Bryan Harsin’s firing in 2022. He ultimately left Auburn at the end of last season.

The Raiders initially hired another ex-pro to coach their running backs, but that did not last long after another coaching position opened up. Now the duty will fall to Williams, who will be coaching at the NFL level for the first time.