Cam Heyward trolls Browns after Myles Garrett trade

The blockbuster trade that sent Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams has sent quite a shockwave around the NFL.

This includes a strong reaction from Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Cam Heyward, who spent his entire NFL career battling against Garrett in the AFC North.

While discussing the Rams-Browns trade, Heyward admitted that Aaron Rodgers will be happy not to face Garrett while also firing a shot towards Cleveland.

“I think Aaron’s definitely happy to not have that guy in our division,” Heyward said, via Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire. “I could care less. I like competing against talent. I don’t think anyone wants to be in Cleveland.”

Heyward has been with the Steelers since being selected 31st overall in 2011, and he has been a part of plenty of AFC North divisional showdowns with the Browns.

However, Heyward made it clear how he feels about the Browns with his latest comments.

As far as the Garrett trade goes, the writing had been on the wall for sometime regarding a deal that would sent the All-Pro pass rusher elsewhere for the first time in his career.

It sure seems like Garrett’s days of terrorizing the AFC North teams twice a year are done. The Rams’ 2029 pick they traded includes a clause that will make it a first if Garrett is dealt to another AFC North team.