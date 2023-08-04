Cardinals sign ex-1,000-yard rusher

The Arizona Cardinals are drawing from the deck of available free agent running backs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Friday that the Cardinals are signing veteran rusher Marlon Mack to a one-year deal. The move comes just a week ahead of Arizona’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

The Cardinals need the depth at the RB position. Multi-time Pro Bowler James Conner is still entrenched as the starter, but Arizona’s rotation of backups (second-year Andrew Booth Jr., journeyman Corey Clement, and one-hit wonder Ty’Son Williams) is hardly inspiring. The team may also lean especially heavily on the run game with quarterback Kyler Murray still uncertain for the start of 2023 as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

Mack, 27, ran for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. While those numbers are unrealistic for him these days after a 2020 Achilles rupture, Mack can still produce. He had 5.3 yards per carry in very limited run last season for the Denver Broncos and may get more of an opportunity in Arizona. It could also help that Mack is familiar with new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon from their old Colts days.