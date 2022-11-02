Chase Claypool has interesting quote about Steelers after trade

Chase Claypool’s move from the Pittsburgh Steelers seems to be welcome news to him, at least based on a quote he gave after being introduced by the Chicago Bears.

Claypool said Wednesday that he was a “playmaker,” but that he had not been given the opportunity to show as much this season.

Bears WR Chase Claypool: "I'm a playmaker. … I feel like I didn't have the full opportunity to show what I could do this year, but I feel like I've been able to show that in the past." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 2, 2022

One could certainly see Claypool’s remarks as criticism of Steelers quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, or even the coaching staff. Considering he said he has been able to show it in the past, it might be an admission that the quarterback play has fallen off significantly.

Claypool has never lacked self-confidence, as he has demonstrated before. His numbers are down this season and he has just one touchdown, and he probably isn’t going to suggest that those issues are down to him.