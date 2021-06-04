Could Chicago Bears be put up for sale?

The Chicago Bears have been owned by the Halas-McCaskey family since the franchise’s inception, but that could apparently change in the years to come.

According to Jim O’Donnell of the Daily Herald, there is increasing speculation that the Bears’ current owners could put the team up for sale sooner rather than later. One source told O’Donnell that there is “some internal strife” among members of the McCaskey family to sell as soon as possible.

The general thinking has long been that the Bears would never leave the McCaskey family as long as 98-year-old principal owner Virginia McCaskey, the daughter of team founder George Halas, has a say. However, according to Forbes, the franchise is worth roughly $3.45 billion, the 13th-highest value in North American professional sports. That could motivate the family to sell.

The Bears look to be headed in the right direction with a franchise quarterback who is embracing the challenge. That might make them even more attractive as an asset.