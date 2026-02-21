Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants the Brinks truck treatment

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has made it clear: He believes he deserves to be the NFL’s highest-paid player at his position.

In a recent interview with WFAA’s Jonah Javad, the 2025 AP Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion stated he wants the Brinks truck treatment.

Does Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba want to be the highest paid WR in the NFL?



Here's what he told me… 🏈💫 pic.twitter.com/ocNF7DTjIS — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) February 21, 2026

“I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that’s worth a lot more,” he said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk.

Despite the belief in his personal value, Smith-Njigba emphasized his passion for football.

“I would play this game for free,” he said. “I love this game so much. But you don’t have to, and I’m learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day.”

Smith-Njigba added that he’s not rushing negotiations.

“I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done,” he said. “I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it’s going to be a great deal. God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we’ll be ready for it.”

Smith-Njigba’s bold stance follows a breakout 2025 season where he led the league with 1,793 receiving yards—a Seahawks franchise record—while boasting the NFL’s highest target share at 36.2%. He also scored 10 touchdowns and contributed significantly in the playoffs, helping Seattle win Super Bowl LX.

To claim the top spot, any new extension would need to exceed Ja’Marr Chase’s current benchmark of $40.25 million per year from his four-year, $161 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith-Njigba, still on his rookie contract worth about $14.4 million (with a potential fifth-year option), has two years left if extended.

With the Seahawks holding substantial cap space, a massive payday appears within reach as the team navigates ownership changes and roster priorities.