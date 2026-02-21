Construction of new Highmark Stadium briefly halted for wild reason

Construction on the Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park was temporarily suspended after the discovery of extensive pornographic and anti-LGBTQ graffiti last weekend.

The vandalism, using oil-based spray paint, targeted multiple secure locations—including nearly completed luxury suites, locker rooms, and other finished and unfinished areas—damaging marble, granite, wood surfaces, tiles, and flooring that now require ripping out and reinstallation rather than simple cleaning.

Officials estimate damages at around $150,000, primarily affecting four suites on the west side of the building.

Gilbane-Turner, the joint construction management team for the over $2 billion project, halted all work to conduct a full investigation in partnership with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and unions, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy and the need for a respectful work environment.

Work resumed shortly after, with increased security measures and worker briefings, and no expected delay to the June 1 completion target for the 2026 season opening.

Authorities believe it was an inside job, as access is tightly controlled via swipe-in/swipe-out staff entry points, narrowing suspects to about 300 weekend workers being interviewed.

In response, Gilbane-Turner offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz described the graffiti as “pornographic” images combined with hateful sentiments targeting the LGBTQ+ community, calling the act disheartening and the work of “some idiot.”