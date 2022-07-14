Cowboys unlikely to reach contract agreement with key player

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to head into the regular season with a key player on the franchise tag.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are unlikely to reach a long-term contract agreement with tight end Dalton Schultz prior to Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. As a result, Schultz will play on the franchise tag for $10.9 million.

This is hardly an ideal scenario for the Cowboys, who will have an unhappy player headed into the regular season. Schultz made very clear he was not happy with the franchise tag, but the two sides were simply unable to bridge the gap in contract talks.

Schultz progressed into a key member of the Dallas offense during the 2021 season. The tight end ranked second on the team with 78 receptions and tied for the team lead with eight touchdown catches.