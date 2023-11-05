Crazy stat about Dolphins goes viral following their loss to Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins have looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender at times over the past two seasons, but most of that success has come against below-average competition. One crazy stat sums up the struggles the Dolphins have had when facing good teams.

The last time the Dolphins beat an opponent with a record better than .500 was Week 3 of last season, when they got the best of the Buffalo Bills. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, it had been 405 days since Miami last beat a team with a winning record.

WILD: The Miami #Dolphins have not defeated a .500 or better team in 405 days 🤯🤯🤯 (Via @CalloutsLFGM) pic.twitter.com/N5kHwKejq8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 5, 2023

Kansas City beat Miami 21-14, so we can now make that 406 days. The Dolphins have lost seven consecutive games against teams with winning records.

L Their last win against a team over .500 came in Week 3 of last season vs the Bills pic.twitter.com/X3u4XD4nQr — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 5, 2023

This season, the Dolphins are 6-0 against opponents with records of .500 or worse. They are 0-3 against teams with winning records. They have averaged around 39 points per game in the wins and just 17 in the losses.

Dolphins are now 0-3 averaging 17 points per game this season vs. teams with a winning record. They are 6-0 with 39 ppg vs. team .500 or worst. That’s the story of this team until they prove otherwise. A team that looks amazing against bad teams and inferior against strong ones. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 5, 2023

Those are all bad signs for Mike McDaniel’s team. Good teams — especially championship contenders — find ways to beat quality opponents. The Dolphins have not been able to do that for the better part of two seasons.

Tyreek Hill committed a costly mistake on Sunday that put the Dolphins in a huge hole (video here). That was far from the only issue, however. Miami has had many of them when facing good teams and did against Kansas City as well.