Dak Prescott fined for referee comments after playoff loss

The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his remarks about the referees in Sunday’s playoff loss.

Prescott received a $25,000 fine for his remarks, according to USA Today’s Jori Epstein. Prescott condoned fans throwing items at the officials following the ending of Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

The Cowboys quarterback had initially been critical of the team’s fans, believing that they had been throwing items at the players. When informed that the referees were the target of the fans’ frustration, he essentially praised them.

Prescott actually drew criticism from the NBA’s referees, and the Cowboys quarterback ultimately apologized for his remarks. He probably knew this was coming, and the fine should come as no surprise.

Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports