Dak Prescott leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand

Dak Prescott is making a big change with his endorsements.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is leaving Adidas and signing a 5-year deal with Jordan Brand, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is leaving adidas and signing a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand, per source close to situation. Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2021

There are around 25 NFL players who are signed with Jordan Brand. Schefter says Prescott will be the only QB on their roster. Jimmy Garoppolo signed with Jordan Brand in 2018, though it’s unclear if his deal has expired. Dwayne Haskins and DeShone Kizer are other quarterbacks listed as Jordan athletes.

This has been a big offseason for Prescott. He signed a 4-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys in March. Now he’s joining Jordan Brand. Additionally, all reports about his recovery from his leg injury last year have been positive.