Report: Dalvin Cook drawing trade interest from 2 teams

Dalvin Cook has apparently piqued the interest of a couple of running back-needy teams.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minnesota reported this week that the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are said to have inquired about the four-time Pro Bowler Cook. While Cook remains under contract with the Minnesota Vikings through 2025, recent reports have suggested he could be traded.

The Falcons have an aging running back in Cordarrelle Patterson (who turns 32 later this month) and another back in 22-year-old Tyler Allgeier who has talent but has yet to prove that he is true RB1 material. When it comes to the Dolphins, it now seems less likely (but not impossible) that they make a big backfield trade since they just re-signed both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Cook, 27, just posted his fourth straight season with over 1,100 yards rushing and was surprisingly durable as well, making all 17 starts for the Vikings. But Minnesota has already moved on from some of their mainstays this offseason, and this report indicates that they should have little trouble finding a suitor for Cook if they decide to part with him as well.