Daniel Jones was bleeding from the mouth on game-tying drive

Daniel Jones led a clutch game-tying drive for the Indianapolis Colts late in their Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and the quarterback was bleeding from the mouth while he did it.

Jones helped the Colts force overtime by leading a field goal drive with less than two minutes remaining in regulation at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Indianapolis was in serious trouble after Jones took a sack at midfield to set up 3rd-and-21, but the veteran made up for it on the next play.

Jones scrambled for a 19-yard gain on third down. He was shoved out of bounds and went face-first into a bench on the Atlanta sideline.

Daniel Jones picks up 19 on 3rd and 21!



ATLvsIND on @NFLNetwork

pic.twitter.com/HYDz960wmk — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

The run set up 4th-and-2, and the Colts picked up a first down on a pass from Jones to rookie tight end Tyler Warren to keep the drive alive. Jones was seen with blood all over his mouth after his long scramble.

Daniel Jones rocking the BLOOD lipstick 😳 pic.twitter.com/iM55t1gP4V — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 9, 2025

The Colts were trailing 25-22 at the time Jones suffered the cut. He was able to remain focused and get Indy into position for a 44-yard field goal from Michael Badgley.

Jones drew some criticism from an NFL legend during Sunday’s game, but he showed plenty of toughness on the huge drive when the Colts needed him most.