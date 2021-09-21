Teammate compliments Aaron Rodgers on his leadership

Aaron Rodgers’ leadership is frequently called into question.

Whether it’s a former teammate speaking up like this guy, or some media members talking, Rodgers’ leadership seems to be under scrutiny.

The three-time MVP quarterback spent the offseason upset with the Green Bay Packers, and now people are wondering whether his issues have spilled into the regular season and poisoned the team.

Davante Adams has Rodgers’ back though.

Speaking with ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew ahead of his Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions, Adams was complimentary of Rodgers.

“Aaron is one of the best leaders I’ve been around,” Adams said. “He’s taught me a lot. I’ve got a lot to say.”

That is a nice compliment towards Rodgers, and probably very meaningful to the quarterback. We have heard about how sensitive Rodgers is, so he probably will appreciate the remark.

Of course, Rodgers and Adams have an elite quarterback-to-receiver connection on the field. They have been teammates since 2014, and Adams has caught 62 touchdowns, including 18 last season. It’s no surprise that Adams would have his QB’s back. They also seem to have coordinated plans to regarding their futures.