Former NFL QB Davis Webb drawing rave reviews as a coach

Former NFL quarterback Davis Webb has gone into coaching, and based on the reviews of his work, it appears to have been a solid career choice.

Webb is entering his first season as Denver Broncos pass game coordinator, having been the team’s quarterbacks coach for the previous two years. On Saturday, he was allowed to call plays during the team’s 27-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and drew rave reviews.

James Palmer of The Athletic reported that players “raved” about Webb’s playcalling, while head coach Sean Payton said the former quarterback did a “great job.”

A big winner of preseason week 2 was Broncos QB coach Davis Webb, who could be a head coach sooner than later.

Webb called plays for Denver Saturday night and was outstanding. Players I spoke to raved about his performance. Sean Payton said, "I thought he was fast, and efficient… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 17, 2025

Most of Denver’s starters did not play in the game, nor were the Cardinals playing their first-string defense. Despite that, the Broncos tallied 562 total yards and 27 first downs in what was a dominant offensive performance.

The pipeline of journeyman quarterback to NFL coach has continued to grow in recent years, with new Saints head coach Kellen Moore a perfect example of someone going from player to coach very quickly. Webb is still just 30 and only retired from playing after the 2022 season, but if he is already being touted as a potential future head coach, he is clearly doing something right.

A former third-round pick of the New York Giants, Webb made one NFL start during his career before making the decision to coach. Evidently, that decision was a good one for his career path.