Thursday, April 28, 2022

Would Deebo Samuel consider sitting out season?

April 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Would Deebo Samuel consider sitting out the NFL season if the San Francisco 49ers don’t accomodate his trade request? That’s a good question.

Samuel last week made it known that he had requested a trade from the 49ers. The 49ers have indicated that they would loathe to trade Samuel.

If the 49ers do not accomodate Samuel’s request, the receiver still would likely play in the fall, according to a reporter.

A league source told reporter Josina Anderson that Samuel loves football too much to sit out. The same source noted that the 49ers’ staff is adept at handling personalities, which could help matters.

Samuel wanting to leave the Niners isn’t for a lack of money given the team’s reported contract offer to him.

One report may have given some hints about where Samuel would prefer to play.

The 26-year-old versatile playmaker had 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns last season for San Francisco.

