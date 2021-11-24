Dez Bryant takes shot at Jason Garrett after Giants firing

They say that time heals all wounds, but it turns out that Dez Bryant needs a little more time.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver took to Twitter Tuesday with a shot at his ex-coach, Jason Garrett, who was just fired as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants. Bryant addressed his message to Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney.

“After hearing the News about JG,” Bryant wrote. “Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career.”

The Giants offense had struggled under Garrett, who was in his second season as their OC. Toney, the team’s first-round pick this year, is a dynamic talent. But he has only had one game of 100-plus yards receiving this season and has yet to find the end zone even a single time. Toney has had issues with the Giants and vented about his role on the team.

As for Bryant, he had Garrett as his head coach for all eight of his seasons in Dallas. The ex-Pro Bowler was much more critical of Garrett after their split, and it appears he has not gained any fondness for Garrett in recent years. Bryant seems to think that Garrett has a way of holding star receivers back.

