Dolphins’ new QB coach has Tua Tagovailoa connection

It seems the Miami Dolphins may have had Tua Tagovailoa very much in mind when hiring their new quarterbacks coach.

Multiple reports Saturday indicated that the Dolphins will hire Central Michigan offensive coordinator Charlie Frye as their new quarterbacks coach. Frye, a former quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks, also has a preexisting connection to Tagovailoa, as outlined by NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks.

Interesting nugget on this hiring. Frye was @Tua coach at @Elite11 /@TheOpening when we won the 7v7 title. He has great chemistry with him and understands how to craft plays around his skills. Don’t underestimate the value of that previous relationship and connection. https://t.co/0hgdOdqBG2 — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 23, 2021

Another point on the Frye/Tua connection… Frye is one of the best teachers and communicators that I’ve been around. He is OUTSTANDING with young QBs and he simplifies the game in a way that makes it easy for them. A+ hire with Tua’s long-term development in mind.. https://t.co/90TMBOQEY9 — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 23, 2021

In other words, the Dolphins don’t seem to have any intention of going away from Tagovailoa. Speculation had increased recently about a trade for a big-name quarterback, but if Miami is this committed to Tagovailoa, that seems unlikely to be a priority.

The 22-year-old Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season. For all the promise he’s shown, it seems he still has to win over some of his teammates. Perhaps Frye can help with that.