Eagles hire new assistant coach from college ranks

The Philadelphia Eagles are pulling from the college ranks as they prepare to defend their NFC title.

The Eagles have hired Mike DiAngelo as a defensive quality control coach, according to a report on Sunday by Pete Thamel of ESPN. DiAngelo had previously been working in college at Ohio Valley Conference school Jacksonville State (coaching tight ends and receivers).

According to his Jacksonville State bio, DiAngelo is a longtime colleague of coach Rich Rodriguez. He served on staff for Rodriguez at four different colleges (Arizona, Ole Miss, Louisiana-Monroe, and Jacksonville State).

Now DiAngelo is headed to the NFL to serve under Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will be trying to make a return trip to the Super Bowl next season and just made a few noteworthy moves to upgrade their roster.