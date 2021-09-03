Ex-Bucs LB Keith McCants found dead at 53 of suspected drug overdose

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Keith McCants was found dead at the age of 53 on Thursday morning from a suspected overdose.

McCants was found dead at his St. Petersburg home in the Tampa, Fla. area.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said they believed the death was due to a drug overdose.

McCants was a star player at Murphy High School in Mobile, Ala. and later played at the University of Alabama. He was an All-American in college and became the No. 4 overall pick in the 1990 draft by the Bucs.

McCants played six seasons in the NFL from 1990-1995. He had 13.5 sacks during his playing career.

McCants dealt with drug addiction and appeared in the ESPN 30 for 30 program “Broke” about athletes who had lost their money. McCants originally signed a 5-year, $7.4 million deal with the Bucs. He admitted to losing more than $17 million in retirement.

In June 2018, we published a story detailing how McCants had been arrested for the ninth time since 2010. McCants underwent left hip replacement surgery earlier this year.

McCants said in a Vice Sports video that he attempted suicide more than once and at one point took 183 pills a week to help deal with his pain during his playing career.