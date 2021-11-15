Ex-NFL LB Nigel Bradham arrested with guns, marijuana in Corvette

Former NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested over the weekend for alleged possession of guns and marijuana.

FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported Saturday that Bradham was arrested hours before the Miami-Florida State game. The ex-Seminoles linebacker was accused of having a stolen firearm and over 20 grams of marijuana with plans to sell.

SLATER SCOOP: Former FSU star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee hours before today’s Seminoles-Canes game. Bradham is accused of having a stolen firearm and 20+ grams of marijuana which he was going to sell, law enforcement sources tell me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 13, 2021

Florida Highway Patrol saw Bradham driving in a 2021 Corvette and ran the tags, which came back mismatched and likely belonged to another car.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, an officer initiated a traffic stop and noticed the smell of marijuana from the car.

A search of the car revealed “two handguns, 3.4 pounds of marijuana and 10 small bags, which the trooper believed to be for distribution,” according to the Democrat.

Highway Patrol says one of the guns came back as stolen out of Missouri.

Bradham is facing three counts of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of gun possession during a felony, and one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell.

Bradham posted bond on Sunday. The 32-year-old played in the NFL from 2012-2020 for the Bills, Eagles and most recently the Broncos. In 2016, Bradham was busted for carrying a loaded gun at an airport.

H/T TMZ Sports

Photo: Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports