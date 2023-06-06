Ex-Patriots QB lands new job at NBC Sports

Tom Brady is not the only former New England Patriots quarterback with a TV deal.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that retired ex-signal caller Matt Cassel is set to join NBC Sports as a football analyst. Cassel will be doing Big Ten coverage as a pregame analyst in the studio.

The 41-year-old Cassel played for 14 seasons in the NFL with seven different teams. He was originally a New England draft pick and began his career as Brady’s backup (even taking over as the starter in 2008 when Brady suffered a season-ending injury). Cassel then went on to make a Pro Bowl team with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 and eventually retired after the 2018 season.

Since retiring, Cassel had done regional analyst work for NBC Sports Boston as well as for The 33rd Team. Cassel attended college at USC, a school set to move to the Big Ten in 2024, and should provide some quality coverage with his great sense of humor.