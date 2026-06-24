Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Fans had all sorts of jokes about Mac Jones’ Tight End University cameo

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Mac Jones flips a ball in the air
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the organized team activity session Monday, June 3, 2024 at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones was a vibe during his appearance at the sixth edition of Tight End University.

Jones was among the quarterbacks who showed up to support the annual event, and the former Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller looked like he had an absolute time on the field. 

In a video shared by Dana Beers, Jones looked like he was having the time of his life, casually throwing darts downfield while grooving to the music playing in the background.

If he hadn’t been throwing the ball with such velocity, it would have been easy to mistake Jones for someone’s uncle who had boldly wandered onto the field to show the young guns he could still throw a football over them mountains.

Meanwhile, folks on the internet have come up with all sorts of jokes as reactions to Jones’ demeanor.

Tight End University was founded by his 49ers teammate George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and former Carolina Panthers star tight end Greg Olsen in 2021. The event has since become such a hit that many look forward to it every year, though few likely expected to see an ultra-chill Mac Jones casually slinging the football around.

Jones is coming off a notable season with the 49ers, appearing in 11 games with eight starts, and passing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. In the offseason, he signed a 2-year, $8.41 million contract with the 49ers.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App