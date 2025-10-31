New favorite emerges for No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is still six months away, but there are plenty of people and fans who already have their eye on it. And there is a new name favored to become the top pick in the draft.

SportsBetting.ag has listed odds for who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They had Oregon quarterback Dante Moore favored to go first overall in their previous odds released in early October. Things have changed since then, and Moore is now fifth. Instead, it’s Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson who’s now favored to be the first player selected. His odds are 2/1, while Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is second at 11/4.

Ty Simpson 2/1 Fernando Mendoza 11/4 LaNorris Sellers 11/2 Rueben Bain Jr 6/1 Dante Moore 15/2 Garrett Nussmeier 20/1

After LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, there is a dropoff in the odds, meaning no other player is currently regarded as being that seriously in the mix to go first.

Simpson is in his first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, and he is thriving. Simpson has passed for 2,184 yards, 20 touchdowns and 1 interception. He has also rushed for two scores. Since dropping their opener to Florida State, the Crimson Tide have won seven games in a row, including victories over four straight ranked opponents. Few players have looked as good as he has recently.

What’s interesting is that the Tennessee Titans are favored to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. They just had the No. 1 pick in 2025 and selected quarterback Cam Ward, so they might look to trade if they end up first overall yet again. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are also 1-7 and could be contenders for the top pick as well.