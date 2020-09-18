 Skip to main content
Friday, September 18, 2020

George Kittle will not play in Week 2 with knee injury

September 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

The San Francisco 49ers will be without tight end George Kittle in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Kittle will be out for Sunday’s game, with no clear timetable beyond that.

Kittle appeared to suffer the knee injury on a tackle in Week 1 against Arizona. He did not practice all week, so this isn’t a huge shock.

Though the Jets are a weaker opponent, Kittle’s absence will be significant for the 49ers. That’s especially true with Deebo Samuel out as well, though rookie Brandon Aiyuk appears poised to make his NFL debut. Veteran tight end Jordan Reed figures to get the most looks in the passing game in Kittle’s absence.

